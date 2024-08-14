What happened to Andrew Flintoff? Ex-England superstar drops emotional video after horrific Top Gear crash

Andrew Flintoff recently shared the full extent of his facial injuries in a new BBC series, following a severe crash during the filming of Top Gear in December 2022. The incident was so serious that it led the broadcasting corporation to suspend production of the show indefinitely, and Flintoff received £9 million in compensation for the ordeal. Andrew Flintoff represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is.(Twitter/ The PCA)

In the series titled Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, the former cricketer candidly discusses the aftermath of the accident. He reveals that the crash left him with significant facial injuries that required surgery. Flintoff admits that the emotional toll has been heavy, expressing difficulty in moving past the trauma and acknowledging that he struggles to ask for help.

ALSO READ: Morne Morkel’s coaching CV: Records and achievements of new India bowling coach as SA icon joins Gautam Gambhir's staff

What Flintoff said after horrific Top Gear crash

“I genuinely should not be here after what happened,” he said in a trailer. “I don’t want to sit and feel sorry for myself. I don’t want sympathy. I’m struggling with my anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks – it’s been so hard to cope. But I’m thinking if I don’t do something, I’ll never go. I’ve got to get on with it. I am struggling already and I need help. I really am. I’m not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes.”

The 46-year-old's injuries are visible in a home video featured in the series, where his face shows gashes and lacerations on his cheeks, mouth, nose, and ears. Flintoff's openness about his ongoing struggles has been praised by viewers, who commended his strength and courage in dealing with the trauma.

The world needs more people like Andrew Flintoff. What an incredible bloke,” a viewer wrote.

“What a man, great strength and courage to come back from what he did and you get the genuine affection he has for those young cricketers. Brilliant to watch,” another viewer said.

Despite the challenges, Flintoff is determined to stay positive, viewing his recovery as a "second chance" and pushing himself to keep moving forward. The series also highlights how taking a young cricket team to India, where they visited an orphanage, helped him begin to overcome his trauma.

“I’ve got to look at the positives, I’ve got another chance, and I’m going to go at it,” he said. “I’m seeing that as how it is - a second go. But you see that, and it pales into insignificance in comparison. You come to a place like this and you see all these kids, it’s inspiring, because all of them have had hardship in their lives. It’s bizarre, I’m getting quite emotional as I’m speaking...I’m going to have to put my sunglasses on!”