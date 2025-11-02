What happens if it rains in the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa - Playing conditions explained

Harmanpreet Kaur's India have a shot at creating history when they take on South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The marquee summit clash promises to be a cracker, and the ground is expected to be sold out. The hosts made their way to the final after getting the better of seven-time champions Australia in the semi-final as India pulled off a record chase in women's ODIs on the back of a century by Jemimah Rodrigues. On the other hand, the Proteas beat England in the other semi-final in Guwahati. India and South Africa will face each other in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday. (@ICC)

This is the third time that India will be playing the final of the World Cup, while the Proteas have made it this far for the first time in their history. However, the encounter is expected to be marred by rain, as there is a 25 per cent chance of showers that could hamper the contest.

There is a chance that the final will witness a stop-start scenario due to the predicted showers. However, if there is no play possible on the day of the summit clash, then there is no need to worry, as the ICC playing conditions have accounted for inclement weather.

According to the playing conditions for the World Cup, a reserve day is in place for the final on November 2. If no play is possible on Sunday, then the players will have to return on Monday to try to finish the game and determine a winner fairly.

However, the match officials and referee have been asked to make every possible effort to try and complete the game on the official day itself, even if it means proceeding with a truncated fixture. It is worth noting that both teams must play a minimum of 20 overs each to declare a winner.

If the game is rescheduled to the reserve day and rain washes out play on that day as well, then the trophy will be shared between India and South Africa.

Here are all the rules that you need to know about the reserve day

Rule 1: The match officials are to make every effort to complete the game on the original scheduled day, with any necessary reduction in overs.

Rule 2: If the 50-over game is interrupted by rain on the scheduled day, then there needs to be a reduction in overs depending on the amount of time lost. If no further play is possible even after reducing the overs, then the contest needs to be reverted to a 50-over game on the reserve day.

Rule 3: However, if the play does resume on the scheduled day of the final after the overs are reduced, and then rain intervenes once again, the reduction of overs will be carried over to the reserve day. The minimum overs needed for a result is 20 overs per side.

Rule 4: If rain washes out the reserve day as well, then both teams will share the trophy as they would be declared the joint winners.