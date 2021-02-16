IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England in second Test?
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England in second Test?

New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia's pullout from the tour of South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:17 PM IST

The race to reach the final of the World Test Championship is heating up England, India and Australia vie for a chance to play New Zealand at Lord's. The inaugural WTC will hold its final from June 18 to 22, with June 23 acting as a reserve day.

New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia's pullout from the tour of South Africa. India and England are engaged in a battle to reach the summit clash while Australia's chances hinges on the results of the Anthony de Mello Trophy.

The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.

READ | Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's big captaincy milestone with Chennai Test victory

After the series-levelling win at Chepuak, India have 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand who have already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord's June.


New Zealand have 70.0 PCT and 420 points.

India, who had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.

They were fourth on the table before Tuesday's result.

Virat Kohli's men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.

Australia are at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England are fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points.

The third Test -- a day/night affair -- begins in Ahmedabad on February 24.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england world test championship
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates during the 2nd Test against England at Chennai.(BCCI)
cricket

2nd Test: Ashwin's virtuoso performance helps India beat England by 317 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's comeback was made possible by the all-round genius of local lad Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century and picked up 8 wickets in the match, and a belligerent ton from the blade of Rohit Sharma in the first innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant was on a roll as a keeper in Chennai. (BCCI)
cricket

'See the difference in his reflexes': Kohli credits Pant for improving as keeper

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Pant, who in the past has been questioned about his wicketkeeping skills, did not miss a single opportunity affecting four dismissals in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Getty Image)
cricket

'Wasn't as scary as everyone thought': Ganguly provides update on his health

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Ganguly, a former India captain, underwent two rounds of angioplasty last month after complaining of chest pain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
Follow highlights of IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India thump England by 317 runs, level series 1-1

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4: India have outplayed England completely in the second Test. They have levelled the four-match series 1-1 after beating England by 317 runs. Axar Patel takes a five-wicket haul. Follow highlights of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021** Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli with teammates during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. India won the match by 137 runs. (BCCI/PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2021_000041B)(PTI)
cricket

Team India break 34-year-old record with victory against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: The win eclipsed India 279-run victory of England in Leeds in June 1986, and is now the biggest victory margin against the Three Lions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
Shubman Gill. (Getty Images)
cricket

Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • India vs England: Shubman Gill did not take the field for India on Day 4 on Tuesday and is being monitored by the medical team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant takes off the stumps with Dan Lawrence out of his crease. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant pulls off lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant fashioned a lightning quick stumping off R Ashwin early on Day 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be one of the greats when he finishes': Harmison on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • India vs England: Impressed with what he saw, Harmison is convinced that the India bowler will finish as one of the all-time greats by the time his career winds up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
Glenn Maxwell. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Will be pretty cool': Glenn Maxwell eager to bat alongside his 'idol' at RCB

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell has revealed he wouldn't mind going down south and join Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he can play with his 'idol'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli raises his bat after a fifty. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli raises his bat after a fifty. (BCCI)
cricket

Curbing instinct, Virat Kohli sets record straight in second innings

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: For 200 minutes, Virat Kohli provided a masterclass on how to bat on a pitch with vicious turn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin registered his 5th Test century. (BCCI)
R Ashwin registered his 5th Test century. (BCCI)
cricket

'He walked the talk': Gavaskar lauds Ashwin for silencing 'perennial' critics

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar has explained how R Ashwin's 106-run knock has certainly silenced all the ‘perennial’ critics of Indian cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin waving at crowd at Chepauk after India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin explains what helped him scalping 8 wickets in 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Ashwin asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ‘mind of the England batsmen’ that helped India dominate the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli shaking hands with his English counterpart Joe Root after the hosts win the 2nd Test by 317 runs in Chennai on Tuesday(BCCI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli shaking hands with his English counterpart Joe Root after the hosts win the 2nd Test by 317 runs in Chennai on Tuesday(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Team India is back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test against England on Tuesday in Chennai
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant stumps-out England's Moeen Ali during the 4th day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:17 PM IST
New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia's pullout from the tour of South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP