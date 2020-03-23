e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months': Shoaib Akhtar's plea for unity

‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity

Akhtar also asked people to not hoard stuff and be humane in their approach in these testing times.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Shoaib Akhtar
File image of Shoaib Akhtar(AFP/Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has asked people to rise above the barriers of religion and race in order to battle the rampant coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to its knees. Akhtar also asked people to not hoard stuff and be humane in their approach in these testing times. “Request all my fans all across the globe. Coronavirus is a global crisis, we have to think as a global force, rise above religion. Lockdown is happening so that the virus does not spread. If you are doing interaction and meeting in places, it will not help,” he told on his YouTube channel.

“If you are hoarding things, please think about the daily wage workers. Stores are empty, what is the guarantee that you will live after 3 months. Think about the daily wage worker, how will he feed his family? Think about people, time to be a human, not Hindu, Muslim. People will have to help each other, collect funds. Stop hoarding,” he went on to add.

ALSO READ: IOC says Olympics postponement an option, cancellation ‘not on agenda’

“Rich will still survive, how will the poor survive? Have faith. We are living like animals ,live like humans. Try to be helpful, please stop storing stuff. It is the time we look after each other. No time to be divided, we have to live as humans,” he further added.

The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that postponing the 2020 Olympics is one of its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but that cancellation of the Tokyo showpiece was “not on the agenda”.

“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes.

“We have, as indicated before, been thinking in different scenarios and are adapting them almost day by day.

“A final decision about the date of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now would still be premature,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

cricket news