'What manners! That is your dad...': Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi's son shows no mercy to his father

Mohammad Nabi, the long-serving servant of Afghanistan cricket, continues to be strong, and he is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon despite being 40 years old. He has played more than 400 T20 games across all competitions, representing over 40 different teams across the globe. Nabi continues to play domestic cricket, and he is currently squaring off against upcoming Afghanistan cricketers in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Going up against his father Mohammad Nabi, Hassan Eisakhil showed no mercy(AFP)

Mohammad Nabi last played on Tuesday for MIS Ainak Region against Amo Region at the Kabul International Stadium. The all-rounder's team might have won the contest after chasing down the target of 163 with five wickets in hand and 18 balls to spare.

However, the match provided a true spectacle as Nabi went toe-to-toe with his own son Hassan Eisakhil, who turned 18 last month. The youngster showed no mercy to his father when he was introduced into the bowling attack as he welcomed him in some style.

Nabi was introduced into the attack in the 9th over, and he ended up giving away 12 runs. However, the highlight came on the very first delivery as Eisakhil, a top-order batter, launched a gigantic six off his father's bowling.

“What manners! He is your dad bowling at you, man, first ball and he dispatches it for a six,” said the commentator on air.

“This is cricket. You might be my father out of the field. I have a lot of respect for you, but if you offer me something like that, I am going to dispatch it,” he added further.

In the match, Eisakhil scored 52 runs, which was the main reason his team posted more than 160 runs on the board. Nabibowled one over, conceding 12 runs. With the bat in hand, the senior all-rounder remained unbeaten on 6 as his team registered an easy victory.

Reactions to the clip

The clip is now going insanely viral on social media, and there are several reactions to the same.

“On the field, it is just a game,” commented one user. While another commented, “I like this nepotism.”

“How are they playing in the same match? This is crazy,” commented another user.

Mohammad Nabi was part of the Afghanistan team that reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2024. He has represented the team in three Tests, 173 ODIs, and 132 T20Is.

He also represented Karachi Kings in the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Last year, he had played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).