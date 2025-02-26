'What options do we have barring Babar?': Pakistan coach claims 'best team' picked amid report of conflict with Rizwan

Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 has sparked scrutiny over team selection and performances, but interim head coach Aaqib Javed has strongly backed his players. Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, Javed emphasized that the squad was chosen on merit, even though the results did not meet expectations. Pakistan's head coach Aaqib Javed speaks during a press conference on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy(AFP)

“Pakistan picked the best available team, but the performances haven’t matched expectations—that is a reality,” Javed admitted.

Interestingly, it was reported by Pakistan's Express Tribue that Javed and Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, were at loggerheads over the selection decisions. The report stated that Rizwan wanted Khushdil Shah in the squad, but Javed opted for Faheem Ashraf. However, Shah was eventually picked in the side.

In the press conference, Javed insisted that every player in the squad had earned their place based on performances. Addressing concerns over Pakistan’s reliance on Babar Azam, he posed a critical question: “Right now, apart from Babar Azam, what other options do we have?”

Pakistan’s campaign took a major hit with a six-wicket loss to India, a match that once again exposed their inability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure encounters. Javed reflected on the defeat, stating that the team needed a more competitive total to challenge their arch-rivals.

“Without a strong total, bowlers are forced to adopt an aggressive approach,” he explained, suggesting that a score closer to 300 could have put India under greater pressure.

Key absences hurt Pakistan

Javed also pointed out that the absence of key players made a significant difference, particularly in high-stakes matches. “The absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman was felt. Sufiyan Muqeem and Irfan Niazi lacked ODI exposure,” he said.

He further stressed that a seven-batsman, four-bowler strategy remains the standard formula in one-day internationals. With Pakistan now out of contention, they will conclude their tournament with a final match against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

While the campaign may not have gone as planned, Javed made it clear that the team remained committed to giving its best effort. “The players are disappointed with their own performances. The nation must believe that the team is giving its all,” he stated.