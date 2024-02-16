What records Kane Williamson shattered in New Zealand's historic win over South Africa

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scripted history with his 32nd Test century in the second encounter between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton on Friday. Williamson sealed New Zealand's impressive seven-wicket win over South Africa as the hosts recorded their first-ever series win against the Proteas in the longest format. After 92 years and 18 attempts, the Kiwis finally registered a Test series win over South Africa. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) is congratulated by captain Tim Southee (L) after their team's victory(AFP)

Leading the Black Caps in their successful 267-run chase, Williamson played a match-winning knock of 133 to make sure the Black Caps completed a 2-0 series triumph over the Proteas. With a ton-up Williamson remaining unbeaten, New Zealand completed the run-chase in 94.2 overs. The former Kiwi skipper smashed 12 fours and two sixes in his memorable knock for the Black Caps.

Williamson ends 92-year-old drought for New Zealand

The veteran batter also stitched an unbroken stand of 152 with Will Young on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against South Africa. Playing a perfect second fiddle to Williamson, New Zealand's Young remained unbeaten on 60 off 134 balls. Talking more about Williamson, the senior New Zealand batter shattered multiple with his 32nd Test century.

Bags twin records with Hamilton masterclass

Williamson surpassed Australia’s Steve Smith to become the fastest batter to slam 32 centuries in the longest format. Williamson reached the feat in 172 innings while Smith scored his 32nd ton in the 174th inning. Williamson also got himself on level terms with Pakistan's Younis Khan. The former Pakistani batter and Williamson have scored the joint-most fourth-innings hundreds (5) in Test cricket.

A series to remember for Williamson

Averaging 134.33, Williamson finished the Test series as the leading run-getter. He amassed 403 runs in 4 innings for New Zealand. Williamson notched up centuries (118 and 109) in the 1st Test against the Proteas at Mount Maunganui. The 32-year-old batted almost 18-1/2 hours in the two-Test series between the two teams.

'South Africa outplayed us'

“Coming into today on a wearing surface we knew we were going to have to string partnerships together. Credit to South Africa. Certainly for the first couple of days they outplayed us I thought. We had to fight hard to get out of that position and change momentum and with the partnerships and seeing off the new ball were able to give ourselves the chance," Williamson said.