What Team India's historic win over Australia in 2nd Test means for Rohit and Co. in WTC - Check full points table

After thrashing Pat Cummins and Co. in the series opener at Nagpur, a ruthless Indian side led by veteran opener Rohit Sharma crushed Australia in the 2nd Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Ravindra Jadeja-inspired side hammered Australia by 6 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia in the four-match series.

India have enhanced its win percentage to 64.06 percent after outclassing Australia in the second Test of the four-match series at Delhi. Though India are in the driving seat to enter the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), the hosts are yet to seal their spot in the summit clash. Sri Lanka still have an outside chance of making it to the final of the World Test Championship.

The royal battle to enter the final has become a three-horse race between India, Australia and Sri Lanka as South Africa are ruled out of reaching the WTC final after Rohit and Co. registered a comfortable win over Cummins' men on Sunday. The Proteas will finish behind India in the World Test Championship standings as their percentage chance of entering the final can only rise to 55.

Australia and India have an 88.9% percent chance of entering the WTC final together this season. Australia and Sri Lanka have an 8.3% chance of reaching the final together. India and Sri Lanka have a 2.8 % percent chance of contesting the final of the World Test Championship.

Cummins and Co. can enter the final of the WTC by avoiding a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of India in the Border-Gavasjar Trophy. Team India can enter the summit clash of the WTC if Sri Lanka fail to beat New Zealand 2-0 in its upcoming Test assignment.

