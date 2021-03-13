IND USA
File image of Irfan Pathan.(PTI)
'What was the reason India lost': Irfan Pathan highlights 'the difference' between England and Team India

After being asked to bat first. Indian batsmen were under-par as England bowlers tightened the noose around them. If Shreyas Iyer had not hit a half-century then India's total would not have reached even 100.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Team India were completely outplayed by England in the first T20 international at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. After being asked to bat first, Indian batsmen were under-par as England bowlers tightened the noose around them. If Shreyas Iyer had not hit a half-century then India's total would not have even reached 100.

English seamer Jofra Archer was the star performer as he returned withfigures of 3-23 and received the Player of the Match award for his efforts. In fact, English pacers accounted for six out of the seven Indian wickets. Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and all-rounder Ben Stokes also picked a wicket each.

And for this reason, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that "pace was the difference" between the two sides as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team lost by eight wickets to England.

Chasing 125, Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively. In the end, Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) took the visitors over the line.

Taking to Twitter Pathan wrote, "What was the reason India lost the first t20 vs England? I think PACE was the difference."


On the other hand, Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and comeback-man Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to get any English wicket. In the match, India went in with three frontline spinners -- Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- while England went in with four frontline seamers -- Sam Curran, Jordon, Wood, Archer -- and all-rounder Stokes also chipped in with a few overs.


In the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer said that the plan of his side is always to play maximum spinners as it is their strength. England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Iyer played a lone hand as he scored 67 runs while batting at number five and helped India post a score of 124/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.

(with ANI input)

Brad Hogg and Varun Chakravarthy.(File)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Rishabh Pant in action REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer
File image of Irfan Pathan.(PTI)
England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. (ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
Deepti Sharma
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw(Twitter)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Rishabh Pant in action REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer
Shreyas Iyer and Sanjay Bangar.(Reuters/PTI)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates reaching his half century(REUTERS)
Jofra Archer with Eoin Morgan.(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the first Twenty20.(AP)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal.(BCCI/ANI)
Damien Wright.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer in action during 1st T20I.(ANI/BCCI)
The umpire Nitin Menon intervenes as England's Jonny Bairstow and India's Washington Sundar argue.(REUTERS)
Mithali Raj.(BCCI)
