Whatever he speaks, it's always eye-catching: Gaikwad on how Dhoni has helped him 'not just in cricket but also in life'

Ruturaj Gaikwad was selected for India’s tour to Sri Lanka. This was his maiden call-up to the national side as he impressed the selectors with his shot-making in the Indian Premier League 2021. Gaikwad was a mainstay in the Chennai Super Kings’ side as he formed a lethal opening partnership with Faf du Plessis. He received the backing of captain MS Dhoni and the batsman had blossomed for the franchise before being selected for India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

After the selection, Gaikwad talked about how sharing the dressing room with du Plessis and Dhoni has helped him in his career. Gaikwad also narrated how Dhoni helped him relax his nerves when he started the IPL 2020 season badly.

"I think with Mahi Bhai, obviously whatever he speaks it is always eye-catching and I had heard that he spoke about me in the post-match presentation and all, I don't talk much with him, he knows that I'm a quiet and shy guy," Gaikwad told PTI.

"When he (Dhoni) thinks I'm under the pump or pressure, he is first one to come and ask me that 'are you feeling something like that and you need not worry'," he recalled.

"Even last year there was a situation, where I started badly in IPL, so he was the one who came up first and asked me to relax and enjoy the game...it calmed my nerves a little bit and it helped me enjoy my game. There are lot of inputs he has given me throughout and they have not just helped in cricket but also helped me in life."

Gaikwad said he is now looking to reconnect with Rahul Dravid, who coached the Indian under-19 and A teams. The 25-year-old batsman has received a chance to 'regroup' with Dravid and he is happy to receive the opportunity to talk to him about the game.

"The opportunities would be limited but I'm just looking forward to learn from this journey as much as I can. There are experienced players in the group and obviously once again I will get a chance to reconnect with Rahul Sir," he said.

"The last India A tour happened one and half years ago, so again, there is a chance to regroup with him (Rahul Dravid) have a chat about the game, so there is lot more than just performance or scorecard."