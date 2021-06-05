'What's Cooking in the Kitchen', Bhajji?- Harbhajan Singh dons the chef hat- WATCH

Harbhajan Singh has always been an entertainer. Be it during his heyday with Team India or with various franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former India off-spinner always manages to bring a smile to people's faces. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner, now, has made many a fan happy by stepping inside the kitchen to cook a dish on his own.

You know Harbhajan Singh the cricketer. But do you know of Harbhajan Singh, the chef?

In a 'Reel' video uploaded on his Instagram account on Friday, the veteran bowler can be seen making a famous Indian dish called "chole". The cricketer is first seen sauteing chopped onions followed by sauteing chopped tomatoes along with the onions. Next, he is seen adding the required spices before adding in the main ingredient, the chickpeas. At the end of the video, he scoops out some "chole" from his wooden spatula and gives a thumb up to the camera. To add another fun element to the video, Bhajji, as he is fondly known, set The Irish Rovers' "What's Cooking in the Kitchen" song as the background music.

WATCH| BHAJJI'S COOKING SPIN IN THE KITCHEN

The 40-year-old was last seen on the field during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Harbhajan played only three matches and did not pick up a single wicket. His team KKR is seventh in the points table