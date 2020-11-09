e-paper
Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live on TV and Online

Women’s T20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live Streaming: When and where to watch Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live on TV and Online

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Streaming, TRA vs SUP: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Women’s T20 Challenge Match Today between Supernovas vs Trailblazers.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) of Supernovas exchanges greetings with Trailblazers players after their match at Women's T20 Challenge 2020, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) of Supernovas exchanges greetings with Trailblazers players after their match at Women's T20 Challenge 2020, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.(PTI)
         

Women’s T20 Challenge, TRA vs SUP Live Streaming: It did not create the buzz that it intented but after three matches and some intense performances, the women’s T20 challenge is coming to an end. The final will be played between Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Monday. It will be a battle between two cricket superstars and hard-hitting batswoman of the world. The game will also feature some interesting contests as Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin will look to display their credentials on the big stage.

Here’s all you need to know about TRA vs SUP Live Streaming:

Where is the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers taking place?

The Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers will take place at the Sharjah Stadium.

At what time does the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers begin?

The Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (November 09).

Where and how to watch live coverage of Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers?

The Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch Women’s T20 Challenge match between TRA vs SUP online?

The online streaming of the Women’s T20 Challenge match between TRA vs SUP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the WOMEN’S T20 CHALLENGE match between Supernovas vs Trailblazers match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

