When Deccan Chargers' star saw special talent in 20-year-old Rohit Sharma during IPL 2008: ‘I could see then…’

Rohit Sharma has made several adjustments to his game over the years, from batting position to approach - he has worked hard over the years to become one of the best in the business. The Indian skipper started as a middle-order batter but failed to make a big impact with multiple options in his batting positions, but then-skipper MS Dhoni made a big gamble by promoting him as an opener during the 2013 Champions Trophy, which turned out to be a gamechanger for him. Meanwhile, after taking over the captaincy charge he decided to make changes to his batting style to instill a fearless batting approach in the side. Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in 2008 for Deccan Chargers.(X Image)

He led the Indian team to the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy, ending the ICC title drought. His breathtaking starts in the powerplay made an impact, setting the platform for the side throughout the tournament.

However, after achieving great success in his career, his former teammates and old friends have not found any change in his attitude as they hailed him for staying the same 20-year-old.

Scott Styris, who shared the dressing room with Rohit in IPL at Deccan Chargers, met the Indian captain recently on the Sri Lankan tour and said he is still the same from 16 years ago when he first saw him in the 2008 season.

“It (IPL 2008) was my first opportunity to be a teammate and see (and hear of ) Rohit Sharma. He was with us at the Deccan Chargers. He was 19 or 20 years old at that time and I could see then that this kid was something special. I’ve just come back from Sri Lanka where I commentated on India vs Sri Lanka, caught up with him there and he’s still the same guy that he was 16 years ago,” said Styris to cricket.com.

Deccan Chargers assembled several superstars in the first season of IPL, including Adam Gilchrist, Shahid Afridi, Andrew Symonds, VVS Laxman, Herschelle Gibbs, Chaminda Vaas and others, but they tanked miserably in 2008 and finished at the bottom.

'Deccan Chargers didn't have a great balance in IPL 2008'

Styris opened on Deccan's first season and admitted that the team lacked balance with majority of star overseas players.

“The very first year we were favourites to win it and we came last. Part of that was because we didn’t have a great balance. We had great names on paper but you’re only allowed to play four overseas players,” he commented.

“We’d either load up the batting and the bowling would be weak, or we’d load up the bowling and the batting would be weak. When we tried to load it up with all-rounders, we were a little bit bits and pieces and weren’t quite strong enough in any of them and ended up coming last,” he added.