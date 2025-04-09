'When did I say that?': Washington Sundar snaps back at apparent misquote during pre-match presser

Ahead of Gujarat Titans' clash against Rajasthan Royals, Washington Sundar, the GT all-rounder, found himself at the centre of an awkward exchange during the pre-match press conference. A question referencing his limited game time in the IPL and a supposed quote attributed to him rubbed Sundar the wrong way – and he made his displeasure clear. Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

The reporter began by referring to a comment allegedly made by a commentator, stating that Sundar had only played two IPL games last season and 14 internationals. “You had to wait for the fourth game to get a chance, and someone mentioned on air that you played two games and 14 international games last season,” he said.

Sundar, who had been calmly taking questions until that point, didn’t hold back. “What is the question?” he said, visibly annoyed. When the reporter repeated and implied that Sundar himself had made the remark, the GT all-rounder cut in again: “I said that? When did I say that? Did you hear me say that?”

The reporter clarified that the claim came from a commentator, not Sundar himself – allowing the 24-year-old to return to a more composed tone.

“I was definitely looking for the opportunity and was preparing really well,” he said.

“To be a part of the Titans is a great blessing because we practice for long hours. Our coach believes in putting in volumes, especially when it comes to improving in different aspects of the game, and it’s been great for me. That way, I know for a fact that I am always improving, and whenever the opportunity comes, I will be prepared.”

Sundar prolific with the bat

When that opportunity finally came for Sundar in GT’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, he walked the talk. Coming in at No.4, he played a composed yet authoritative knock of 49 off 29 balls. His 90-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill formed the backbone of Gujarat’s chase of 153, completed with 20 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. Sundar, however, didn't bowl in the game, sparking speculations on whether he will be used only as a batter in the season.