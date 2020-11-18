e-paper
Home / Cricket / Irfan Pathan shares epic throwback picture on brother Yusuf Pathan’s birthday

Irfan Pathan shares epic throwback picture on brother Yusuf Pathan’s birthday

On Yusuf Pathan’s birthday, brother Irfan Pathan shared a throwback picture in which the brothers appear almost unrecognizable.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File images of Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan
File images of Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan (Getty Images)
         

On Yusuf Pathan’s birthday (November 17), brother Irfan Pathan has shared a throwback picture from back in the day in which the brothers appear almost unrecognizable. The image seems to be from the year 2002 – as understandable from his blazer in the picture – after Irfan had returned from New Zealand having played the 2003 Under-19 World Cup, where he took six wickets at 27.50 and scored 30 runs at 15.00.

In the background is Yusuf, as the family is seen welcoming Pathan back from the tour with garlands. “Ye us waqt ki baat Hai jab ham patle hua karte the or Humari muche bhi [This is from the time when I used to be thin and had a moustache. Love you Lala @yusuf_pathan,” Irfan tweeted along with the picture.

 

Upon his arrival, Irfan was selected to represent West Zone in the Duleep Trophy and finished the tournament with 22 wickets. This propelled Irfan to the India A team, eventually leading to his debut with the senior team in the Adelaide Test in 2003 which India won. It was their first Test win in Australia after 23 years.

Irfan and Yusuf became only the second pair of brothers to play for India. Yusuf made his India debut in perhaps one of Indian cricket’s biggest matches of all time – the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, where in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg, South Africa, Yusuf opened the batting.

The Pathan brothers went on to win the T20 World Cup, with Yusuf eventually going on to become a two-time World Cup winner. Yusuf was part of the squad when India lifted the 2011 World Cup at home. Irfan and Yusuf’s final game for India was in 2012 and even though the left-arm seamer announced his retirement from competitive cricket in January earlier this year, Yusuf has fallen out of contention.

