'When I look at KL Rahul's body language, it feels he can't do anything': Ex-India pacer's brutal verdict on star opener

Team India will return to action in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday night (September 4) when the side takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Super Four stage. It will be a rematch between both sides after their clash on previous Sunday (August 28), when India had registered a five-wicket victory in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side had secured a direct qualification to the Super Four after winning both games in Group A, defeating Hong Kong earlier this week by 40 runs as well.

However, there was a playing XI decision in the Indian team that didn't go down particularly well among a number of fans as well as former cricketers – that of Rishabh Pant being benched. Pant had been an integral member of the Indian T20I side but was left out from the XI in the game against Pakistan last week, with Dinesh Karthik donning the keeping gloves.

Interestingly, Pant was recalled in the XI against Hong Kong and took over the wicketkeeping role even as Karthik retained his place in the side. The decision further left many scratching their heads and ahead of the key game against Pakistan, former India bowler Rudra Pratap Singh believes that India need to keep Pant in the XI. When asked who he should replace, the former India pacer had an interesting choice – KL Rahul.

“One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home,” RP Singh said during an interaction on India TV.

“In the previous game, DK didn't keep which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game and so he is your first-choice.”

Upon being asked to select one of Rahul and Karthik, RP insisted that KL Rahul's body language doesn't inspire much confidence.

“I feel KL Rahul isn't showing much promise. When I look at his body language, it feels he can't do anything. He needs more time. Since coming from injury, his timings and reading of match situations are a little concerning,” said the former India pacer.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, KL Rahul was dismissed on a first-ball duck against Pakistan and played a 39-ball 36 innings in the second match against Hong Kong. Rahul had returned to international cricket earlier this month against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series; however, he registered scores of 1 and 30 in two games.

