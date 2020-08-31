When I said cricketers are like prima donnas, it wasn’t in a negative sense: N Srinivasan

cricket

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:37 IST

A day after N Srinivasan made startling comments about Suresh Raina’s exit from the IPL 2020, the former BCCI chief clarified that his comments have been taken out of context. A report in The Outlook on Sunday had stated that Srinivasan, the Chennai Super Kings owner, felt Raina will regret his decision and would want to come back.

“The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of 11 crores per season) he is going to lose,” the CSK boss was quoted as saying.

The comments came after Raina’s sudden decision to give the IPL a miss shook the already rattled CSK – due to two of their cricketers and a few other members testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 13th edition of IPL which is slated to take place in the UAE. Besides, the death of a relative is reported to have been a reason behind Raina’s decision to fly back home.

However, on Monday Srinivasan made it clear that the CSK franchise is, in fact, behind Raina in these testing times. “The franchise will always stand by him and he has our complete support during these times of distress. The franchise will always stand by him and he has our complete support during these times of distress.” Srinivasan told Times of India.

“These boys, they’re family. They’ve been family for over a decade now. When I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it wasn’t in a negative sense. A prima donna is the lead singer in an opera. Similarly, cricketers are always at the forefront of an exercise like this.”

The Outlook report had also claimed that Raina had a rift with MS Dhoni over a hotel room and had quoted Srinivasan as saying: “Cricketers are like prima donnas... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist. My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything... sometimes success gets into your head.”