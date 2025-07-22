'When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man...': Shastri's bold claim on Gambhir's trusted pick amid Kuldeep chatter

Kuldeep Yadav has been the experts' favourite. Almost unanimously, pundits have urged the Indian team management to include the wrist-spinner in the playing XI, insisting he would strengthen the bowling attack. But those calls have largely fallen on deaf ears. The debate continues as India enter must-win territory ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester. While the final decision may come only on Wednesday morning, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has now thrown his weight behind Gautam Gambhir's most trusted pick. Ravi Shastri backed Gautam Gambhir's trusted pick

Kuldeep was backed for a spot in the XI ahead of the series opener last month and again after India lost the Leeds Test. But Gambhir maintained his template of fitting more all-rounders to balance the batting and bowling departments. Hence, Washington Sundar, who had impressed on his return to Indian colours in the home Test series against New Zealand last year, was added to the XI, and the 25-year-old vindicated the selection. In two appearances thus far, he has scored 77 runs and picked up five wickets.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri recalled his first impression of Sundar and made a bold claim: He could be India's next big all-rounder in the format in years to come.

"I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India," Shastri said.

Sundar made his debut in the traditional format in the famous Gabba win in 2021 against Australia. And despite an impressive show, which included a picture-perfect pull shot six against Pat Cummins, he managed limited opportunities in subsequent years, largely due to injury concerns. Overall, he played just 11 matches, scoring 545 runs and picking 30 wickets.

Shastri wants Gambhir to continue backing Sundar, whom he feels can be lethal even in home conditions, especially after his performance against New Zealand, where he picked up 16 wickets in four innings.

"He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket," Shastri said. "Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat."

Shastri also believes that Sundar, given his immense batting potential, could most likely be promoted to No. 6 in the subsequent Test series. Despite batting at No. 7 or lower, he has an average of 38.92, with four fifties, the first of which came in that Gabba Test - a classy 62 under pressure in his very first innings, followed by unbeaten knocks of 85 and 96 against England at home.

"He's a naturally talented batsman," Shastri said. "He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup."