When MS Dhoni of 2021 sat down for a chat with Dhoni of 2005 – WATCH

Almost all of us, at some stage in our lives, have wondered about having a conversation with our younger or older self. Well, MS Dhoni has achieved that. Hang on, not for real, of course. In a video uploaded by Gulf Oil India, a version of Dhoni from 2021 sits down for a conversation with his younger self – the Dhoni of 2005, and what follows is four and a half minutes of brilliance.

The 2021 version of Dhoni acted as host, while the 2005 self was the interviewee. After getting his mic set up nicely, the Dhoni of now congratulated his younger self of an amazing first year of international cricket, including that innings of 183 not out against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, which still remains the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs. It was surreal just how perfectly Dhoni nailed his mannerisms and behaviour from all those years ago.

The two versions of Dhoni discussed the importance of contributing to the team's success. The younger Dhoni explained how he's gotten better with more matches and through the guidance of seniors, which at that time were Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly to name a few. Referring to his older version as sir, a relaxed Dhoni of 2005 heard every word of advice the Dhoni of 2021 had to say.

Then came the biggest takeaway of the video as a younger Dhoni asked the current version of himself about his favourite innings, and pat came the reply: "World Cup final. The joy of finishing off that game was something else."

"Sir, World Cup final? You mean we've won the World Cup?" asked a perplexed 2005 Dhoni, after which Dhoni of 2021 continued: "2011, Wankhede Stadium. It was possible only because of your hard work. But just make one more sacrifice. All those favourites of yours – Butter Chicken, soft drinks, milkshakes. It would help if you quit them."

The conversion shortly shifted to one of Dhoni's biggest passion, bikes. "I'll never quite biking. I have 80 bikes now, all of them your favourite, and our first too."

The video was uploaded on April 2, which marks 10 years to the day India won the 2011 World Cup, under Dhoni. Like the 2021 version mentioned, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 in the final, helping India chase down 275 against Sri Lanka to taste World Cup glory after 28 years.