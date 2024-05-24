'When someone bowls over 140, we salivate. But no one talks about him': Gavaskar calls for India call-up for RR star

In his first three seasons (2013-15) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sandeep Sharma, then part of Punjab Kings, picked up 39 wickets, which earned him a maiden India call-up. However, in the two T20Is he played against Zimbabwe, he failed to live up to the expectations and leaked a lot of runs. He was subsequently dropped before his bid to make a quick return was cut short by several injuries that kept him on the sidelines for almost two years. He returned as a more mature and tactical bowler, but Sandeep was never recalled by the India selectors. Sunil Gavaskar has a special message for India selectors

For a brief time, earlier last month, there was a growing buzz among the veteran cricketers and experts to call up Sandeep for the T20 World Cup amid dwindling returns from India's probable pace prospects who could partner Jasprit Bumrah. The right-armer did not just maintain an impressive figure in the powerplay, he showed improved performance with the old ball in the slog overs as well. Yet, he was overlooked again.

On Friday, as Sandeep, now a Rajasthan Royals bowler, dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head with a cleverly disguised slower bouncer, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for the pacer before he highlighted that he only conceded 19 runs in his first three overs.

Speaking on air, Gavaskar wanted BCCI selectors to take notice of Sandeep, saying that amid experts and veteran cricketers hyping up bowlers with express pace, the 31-year-old tends to get overlooked.

“Whenever someone bowls over 140kmph, we begin salivating, but no one talks about him as an India prospect. Look at the slower bowls, it shows cleverness,” he said.

In 10 matches so far in IPL 2024, Sandeep picked up 11 wickets for Rajasthan, which includes a five-wicket haul as well.

Despite Gavaskar's request to BCCI, Sandeep is unlikely to get a call-up for the Indian team given his age as the selectors will be looking to build a younger side for the 2028 T20 World Cup, post the edition of the ICC tournament in June this year.