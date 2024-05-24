IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Live Score: Recharged Royals look to stop scorching Sunrisers

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Live Score Qualifier 2, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: No other side has embodied the ultra-high-scoring ethos of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They were the first team to start making 200-plus scores par, or even below par at times. They broke the record for the highest score in the history of the IPL twice. And they secured a place in the first qualifier by chasing down a target of 215 like it was nothing in their final league match. They now face the team from whom they snatched that second place on the last day of the league stage, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second qualifier, hoping, just like their opponents for the day, to take one more step towards just their second IPL title....Read More

The Rajasthan-based franchise started the season on a good note and kept a four-match winning streak two times in the tournament. However, as time passed and we came into the second half of the IPL 2024, the Royals started to maintain their consistency. In May, RR's first win came in the Eliminator round when they beat RCB to book their place in the Qualifier 2 match.

The Royals don't have a destructive batting lineup as compared to the Sunrisers but they have a fiery bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Qualifier 2 match will be an interesting clash as the best bowling attack will take on a destructive batting lineup to book their place in the final match of the IPL 2024. Hyderabad finished the league stage of the T20 tournament in second place with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.414 after winning 8 of 14 matches. While the Rajasthan concluded their league matches in third place with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.273 after winning 8 of 14 matches.

The Royals are coming into today's match after beating RCB by four wickets in the Eliminator round of the IPL 2024. On the other hand, SRH conceded an 8-wicket loss against KKR in the Qualifier 1 match of the tournament.

Here are some highlights around SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2:

- SRH lost the first qualifier to KKR by eight wickets

- RR beat RCB in the Eliminator by four wickets to reach Qualifier 2

- Both RR and SRH are chasing their second IPL title

- RR had won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 while SRH had won it in 2016