IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Live Score: Recharged Royals look to stop scorching Sunrisers
The Royals boast arguably the best bowling lineup in the IPL this season while the Sunrisers have the most explosive batting lineup by some margin.
No other side has embodied the ultra-high-scoring ethos of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They were the first team to start making 200-plus scores par, or even below par at times. They broke the record for the highest score in the history of the IPL twice. And they secured a place in the first qualifier by chasing down a target of 215 like it was nothing in their final league match. They now face the team from whom they snatched that second place on the last day of the league stage, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second qualifier, hoping, just like their opponents for the day, to take one more step towards just their second IPL title.
The Rajasthan-based franchise started the season on a good note and kept a four-match winning streak two times in the tournament. However, as time passed and we came into the second half of the IPL 2024, the Royals started to maintain their consistency. In May, RR's first win came in the Eliminator round when they beat RCB to book their place in the Qualifier 2 match.
The Royals don't have a destructive batting lineup as compared to the Sunrisers but they have a fiery bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
The Qualifier 2 match will be an interesting clash as the best bowling attack will take on a destructive batting lineup to book their place in the final match of the IPL 2024. Hyderabad finished the league stage of the T20 tournament in second place with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.414 after winning 8 of 14 matches. While the Rajasthan concluded their league matches in third place with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.273 after winning 8 of 14 matches.
The Royals are coming into today's match after beating RCB by four wickets in the Eliminator round of the IPL 2024. On the other hand, SRH conceded an 8-wicket loss against KKR in the Qualifier 1 match of the tournament.
Here are some highlights around SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2:
- SRH lost the first qualifier to KKR by eight wickets
- RR beat RCB in the Eliminator by four wickets to reach Qualifier 2
- Both RR and SRH are chasing their second IPL title
- RR had won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 while SRH had won it in 2016
Sanju Samson, a player for all kinds of bowling
Sanju Samson has been prolific against both spin and pace this season. Against left-arm quicks, he has scored at 173.9. That strike rate goes up to 179 against spin, while his middle-overs numbers have also been incredible - 278 runs at a strike rate of 148.7.
SRH and RR at the Chepauk
Today, this match will be played at Yellove land. Both SRH and RR have not had too much joy here, as is the case with practically every team apart from the beloved home side CSK. SRH have won 1 and lost 9 in 10 games in Chepauk. RR have 2 wins in 9 at the venue.
Rajasthan Royals full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
