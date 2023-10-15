'When they walk through airports...': Karthik's special advice to Babar after Pakistan's heavy World Cup defeat vs India

Pakistan crashed to a heavy seven-wicket defeat against India in ODI 12 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Babar Azam and Co. were completely outplayed in all departments as the hosts displayed complete domination. Dinesh Karthik had some advice for Babar Azam.(ANI )

Chasing a target of 192 runs, India cruised to 192/3 in 30.3 overs, courtesy of a knock of 86 runs off 63 balls by captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also made a noteworthy contribution, slamming an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 62 balls. For Pakistan's bowling department, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets, and Hasan Ali scalped a dismissal.

Initially, Pakistan were bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs, as the Indian bowling contingent put in a collective display to tear apart the batting order. The first innings saw two-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Babar Azam got a half-century, registering 50 off 58 balls.

The defeat proved to be Pakistan's first in the ongoing World Cup, after winning their opening two matches. Dinesh Karthik feels that it will be hard for Babar and his teammates, and he also had some advice for them. "It's going to be hard to three days. I can promise you that they walk through airports like just what, Morgs said. There'll be a lot of notifications coming in and most of it negative at this point of time. Ideally, if I was there, I wouldn't look at the phone for a couple of days. That's a start," he said.

"Now, how do you deal with a loss like this? Because psychologically it is a bit of a blow. It's one thing to compete and lose. Like when they lost against India in Melbourne in T20 a year ago, that is acceptable. They fought right to the end, India with a better team and they just picked them at the post. But today they didn't compete. Now that is always hard to get over," he added.

Karthik also stated that Pakistan will need to perform as a team to get back to winning ways. "They already have two wins and it is okay among the top ranked teams to lose one. What you don't want to be doing is lose two on the bounce or get upset by one of the smaller teams. That will put a lot of people into your dreams, especially when it comes to the top four. They're a good team. There is no doubt about it. They're a team which has a good bowling attack. The are a team, which has a good batting unit as well. It's about coming together, practising the right way and most importantly, believing in the same belief that they had at the start of the tournament and not change things midway," he stated.

Pakistan take on Australia in their upcoming World Cup fixture, on Friday in Bengaluru, and will be hoping to put in a better display.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON