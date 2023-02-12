‘When you bring a guy who knows football’: Sachin Tendulkar left amused with acrobatic fielding effort in local match

Cricket has developed over the years, with players modifying ways to bat, bowl and also field. One such player took his fielding ability to another level and it was well appreciated by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who reacted to it on Twitter.

The cricket legend reacted to a video of an acrobatic fielding effort during a local match in India. In the video, the player who was fielding at the boundary line, jumped and tried to throw the ball in the air, onto the field to stop a six. But the ball went backwards over the boundary, and the alert fielder used his feet to kick the ball into the air, and then inside the boundary line, where his teammate caught it safely.

With a pinch of salt, Sachin wrote, "This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!!"

Here is the video:

Reacting to Sachin's comment, one fan felt that it should have been a six. "It's a six. The rule should be changed anyway. The new rule should be: "If no part of the body of the fielder is inside the boundary and he has touched the ball more than once, then it should be an over-boundary."

"Now I understood, why players are playing football for warm-up", another commented.

Meanwhile, another fan revealed, "This tournament is played beside my house. Depo ground. Belgavi. Karnataka."

One fan found the effort to be unfair and wrote, "This is against the spirit of the game, ICC should look into it, what do you mean that feet is in the air? But he himself was outside of boundary rules!!!"

Another fan added, "These type of catches shouldn't be allowed in cricket once the ball crosses the boundry line it should be a six I think it's unfair for the batsman..."

Considered by many to be the greatest batter in cricket history, Sachin is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. Also, he holds the record for receiving the most man-of-the-match awards in international cricket. Other than his batting display, Sachin was also known for his bowling and fielding skills. He was part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad.

