'When you don't score runs in India...': Sourav Ganguly's blunt verdict after KL Rahul stripped of vice-captaincy

The only topic of concern pertaining to the Indian team, despite their unassailable 2-0 lead against Australia, has been KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch and whether the opener will be replaced for the third Test in Indore. Amid the talk, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has given his blunt verdict in the India batter, who was also stripped of his vice-captaincy post for the last two Tests against Australia owing to his form.

Rahul has barely crossed 17 in his last 10 innings with his career average falling to 35 in 47 matches. In this series, he has scored just 38 runs so far. In reaction to the rising criticism over Rahul's form, the selectors decided to remove him from the role of the vice-captain in the Indian Test set-up.

Speaking to PTI, Ganguly said that when an Indian batter fails to score runs at home, it becomes difficult for him to avoid scathing criticism given the enormous expectations attached with the job.

"When you don't score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn't been the only one. There have been players in the past also," Ganguly told PTI on the sidelines of Delhi Capitals' IPL pre-season camp.

Despite Rahul being removed as the vice captain, selectors have been criticised for retaining him in the squad for the last two matches against Australia. Ganguly, however, feels that with Rahul having performed in the past, he has been given a longer rope.

"There's so much focus and attention with lot of pressure on players. The team management thinks he is an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what coach and captain thinks is important," the veteran of 113 Tests and 311 ODIs said. "He has performed but obviously you expect a lot more from a top order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high. When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has ability and I am sure as and when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score."

Ganguly also feels that despite the outside noise, Shubman Gill might have to wait for his opportunity with India yet to persist with Rahul.

"I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. "But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait," he said.

