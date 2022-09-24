'When you look at the 20-ball 46, you think...': Jadeja's strong verdict on Rohit's batting, captaincy in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock as India registered a six-wicket victory vs Australia in the shortened 2nd T20I in Nagpur, on Friday. The win also helped India level the three-match series at 1-1 and Rohit also received plenty of praise from former player Ajay Jadeja. Chasing a target of 91 runs (Australia 90/5 in 8 overs), Rohit smacked an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 20 balls to help India reach 92 for four in 7.2 overs.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja hailed Rohit after the match in his analysis of the Team India captain. Explaining that his batting approach helped him pace innings, the former India international said, "I think he timed it pretty well because when you look at that you think it's 20 balls, 46, he must have smashed people. First over, he had two sixes. You know, so he got that big start. Then he paced his innings. When you are a player of quality, what is the difference between, I mean there are great players and good players."

"ut there are certain players, who have only one gear right, you know so either they can you know keep going, keep going, keep going and then the great players do this you know, they you look at the road, they slow down get past those ditches, then when it opens up, then you put your foot on the accelerator and then when you need to slow down you can slow down. So you've got to when you have the control of an innings. That is the difference between a good player and a great player."

Stating that Rohit's 'positive mindset' is a huge bonus for India, Jadeja continued, "He is one of our great players and that is why when every time we saw him, you know try and attack or you know be offensive or you know have this positive mindset, it worries you because that's for some people who don't have this kind of ability and this is not a young man. He's been around for 10, 12, 15 years and he's shown everyone else how to go about. So when we when we were hearing it from him, that was a scary part but I hope I mean you know this is the right time, things are settling down and a win will make a big difference and in that win now you've got everything. Now we've got a finisher coming in and finishing it off as well."

Jadeja also pointed out Rohit's decision to bring back R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik into the team. "So that has also worked out for him. So things that he's wanting to do because these are calls that he's made, he's brought Ashwin back he's got DK back for those things also to succeed are very important because it plays on his mind. He's making those calls and plus he had to worry about his own batting. So his batting's come good, all the calls that he's made have also all came good."

"So this win, maybe an edit over win like you said, but it will make a very big positive impact and now they can go back into their own space and feel comfortable and confidently say this is how we want to play because one is to say this is how we want to play and you're not sure and you're going here and there every time, one is to say this is how we want to play whether you win , whether you lose. You should be doing that but unfortunately, we were seeing that up and down correct and now that they won I think it'll allow them to do that", he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON