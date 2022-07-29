'Where is he? Did well in ODIs, T20Is. He's the guy who should be there': Srikkanth slams India selection in 1st WI T20I

After a successful whitewash over the West Indies side in the three-match ODI series earlier this week, India begin their T20I assignment with the opener of the five-match series against Nicholas Pooran's men at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match saw the return of captain Rohit Sharma along with eight other cricketers who were all rested from the ODI series. Yet the selection left former India captain and ex-chairman of selection committee, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, absolutely unhappy as he slammed the thought process. (India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Score)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Fan Code after India lost the toss, Srikkanth slammed the omission of Deepak Hooda from the line-up, pointing out his recent record in ODI and T20I cricket for India before explaining the need for more all-rounders in the line-up in a format like T20 cricket.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's straightforward reply to criticism over 'conservative' approach affecting India's T20 WC chances in 2021

“Where is Hooda? questioned Srikkanth. “He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you.”

Srikkanth wanted Rohit to go with Hooda instead of Shreyas Iyer, who was roped in as the No.3 batter for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In four T20I innings so far in 2022, Hooda scored 205 runs at an average of 68.33 at a strike rate of 172.66 which includes a record century as well. Iyer, on the other hand, scored 351 runs in 10 T20I innings for India at a strike rate of 151.29 with three fifties.

Talking about the match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

" Ready to go. Good to have some time off. Pretty excited to get back and get things underway. First international game being played here, good to see the fans coming in large numbers. Facility looks good. Will have to look at how the wicket plays. Few guys have left, few have come back. Quite excited to get underway," Rohit said after the toss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON