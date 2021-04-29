IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 25 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR managed arrest their slump as they recorded a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals with captain Eoin Morgan hitting form. On the other hand, DC lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by a narrow margin. This was DC’s second defeat of the season and both have been decided in the last over.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between DC vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/



