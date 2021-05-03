IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: In Match 30 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad. KKR need to get on a winning streak in order to have a chance to reach the IPL playoffs. On the other hand, RCB will hope to get back to winning ways after losing to Punjab Kings. RCB are in a prime position to reach the IPL playoffs after winning five matches out of seven.

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/