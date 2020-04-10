Which batsman played the biggest role in Team India’s success in Test cricket from 2000 to 2009? - Vote here

cricket

The turn of the century brought about a change in India’s fortune on the cricket field. Led by a confident and firebrand Sourav Ganguly, India started aiming for glory on foreign soil. In the 1990’s India had become accustomed to doing well at home in Test cricket. But they failed miserably on the road, more so on challenging surfaces outside the sub-continent.

But it all started to change with the landmark victory over Australia at home in 2001, when India came back from a Test down to script a remarkable win. India failed to win any series outside the sub-continent for the initial part of the decade but they fought hard and drew a series in England and Australia after a long gap. India also achieved their first win on West Indian soil for over a decade and also registered a maiden Test win in South Africa, all this while they continuing to hold their own at home, with the only blip coming against Australia in 2004.

Which batsman played the biggest role in Team India’s success in Test cricket from 2000 to 2009

The icing on the cake though was a maiden series win on Pakistani soil and that charged up the entire country. India registered a series win in England under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy and continued to record impressive performances. As a result of this, the team finally scaled the top rank in Test cricket in ICC’s rankings for the first time. While most of these victories were a result of combined team efforts, batsmen as always played a crucial role for India.

Here is the list of India’s ‘Fab Five’, who dominated proceedings between 2000 to 2009, a decade that saw India achieve so much in Test cricket. We ask you to pick the batsman who you think played the most important role in India’s success in the 2000s.

