Who can replace Aaron Finch as Australia T20 captain? Ian Chappell names his 3 picks
The struggles for Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has continued in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman has been in a woeful form of late, and his scores of 1 and 12 in the first two T20Is have not inspired confidence either in his batting abilities.
With Australia losing the two matches, questions are also being raised on Finch's leadership. Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.
Also read: Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test
"Patrick Cummins is, of course, one they've got earmarked for leadership. They've had Alex Carey dangling there for a while, and he's the Adelaide Strikers' captain, so he's got experience. The one other candidate I'd have there: Henriques. He's had success with the Sydney Sixers, and he's good enough to hold his place in the side," Chappell said on Wide World of Sports.
"The first thing with Cummins - and he'd be my first choice - is he's going to hold his place in the team all the time, and secondly, he's an inspirational cricketer; if you can't be inspired by Pat Cummins, no one is going to inspire you," he added.
"I'd probably go for Henriques ahead of Carey, mainly on the basis that he's a very calm captain and he's had success. He's done a good job as the Sixers' captain.
"The Sixers have experienced success and that's a pretty good criteria for a captain. When the players around you know that the captain has been successful, it gives them a bit of a perk-up if things are getting a bit tight. They think to themselves, 'Well this guy's done it before so he can do it again' - and that's a big plus as a captain," Chappell further said.
"Plus Henriques is an intelligent guy and I think he's the sort of fella that you want to play for. That's another really important attribute for a captain. If you've got the other 10 players wanting to play for you you're ahead of the game," he signed off.
