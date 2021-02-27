IND USA
File image of Ian Chappell.(File)
cricket

Who can replace Aaron Finch as Australia T20 captain? Ian Chappell names his 3 picks

Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks of players who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST

The struggles for Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has continued in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman has been in a woeful form of late, and his scores of 1 and 12 in the first two T20Is have not inspired confidence either in his batting abilities.

With Australia losing the two matches, questions are also being raised on Finch's leadership. Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.

Also read: Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

"Patrick Cummins is, of course, one they've got earmarked for leadership. They've had Alex Carey dangling there for a while, and he's the Adelaide Strikers' captain, so he's got experience. The one other candidate I'd have there: Henriques. He's had success with the Sydney Sixers, and he's good enough to hold his place in the side," Chappell said on Wide World of Sports.

"The first thing with Cummins - and he'd be my first choice - is he's going to hold his place in the team all the time, and secondly, he's an inspirational cricketer; if you can't be inspired by Pat Cummins, no one is going to inspire you," he added.

"I'd probably go for Henriques ahead of Carey, mainly on the basis that he's a very calm captain and he's had success. He's done a good job as the Sixers' captain.

"The Sixers have experienced success and that's a pretty good criteria for a captain. When the players around you know that the captain has been successful, it gives them a bit of a perk-up if things are getting a bit tight. They think to themselves, 'Well this guy's done it before so he can do it again' - and that's a big plus as a captain," Chappell further said.

"Plus Henriques is an intelligent guy and I think he's the sort of fella that you want to play for. That's another really important attribute for a captain. If you've got the other 10 players wanting to play for you you're ahead of the game," he signed off.

ian chappell

Australia's Aaron Finch bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)(AP)
cricket

'We just want to see him make some runs': Kane Richardon on Aaron Finch's form

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Australia's white ball captain Finch is under huge pressure to produce a score after bringing his poor form from the Big Bash League into the Twenty20 series.
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
cricket

'You're Australia T20 captain,' Clarke questions Finch's remarks over IPL snub

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to reporters ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, Finch told reporters that he was expecting not to be picked.
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
Umar Akmal. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle(PTI)
cricket

BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The five ODIs and three T20Is between India and South Africa will mark the return of women’s cricket in India after a long gap due to Covid-19.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
cricket

Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged. The BCCI further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the India Test squad for the series decider against England in Motera.
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
cricket

England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
India vs England: Chris Woakes’ departure is part of England’s rotation policy which has been in place since their last two away tours.
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the 27-point action plan.
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles

By Abhishek Paul, Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
As many as 17 wickets fell to spinners on Day 2 of the day-night Test, raising questions on whether the pitch was fit to host a game in the longest format
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen dismissed all the talk around the Ahmedabad pitch as ‘nonsense,’ adding that batting from both India and England was ‘dreadful’. He also said he has played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible.
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
cricket

Suryakumar reveals what Hardik Pandya told him about Kohli's practice sessions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he started crying after seeing his name in the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England and the right-handed batter also said that he has always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli.
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

'A shallow victory': Vaughan says India allowed to get away with poor pitches

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
India vs England: They played only one spinner in Jack Leach after sending Moeen Ali back to England. This strategy backfired as the pitch in Ahmedabad assisted the spinners as Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Leach and Joe Root wreaked havoc.
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'This is bigger than Ashes': Bell explains where 'England have gone a bit wrong'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen’s services in the 3rd Test.
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
cricket

'They should be embarrassed': Boycott lashes out at Eng's strategy for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • “England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad,” he added.
