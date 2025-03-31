Who is Ashwani Kumar? MI rookie pacer makes waves with wicket of Ajinkya Rahane on first ball of his IPL debut

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians handed the IPL debut to Ashwani Kumar in the all-important clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, and the left-arm pacer didn't disappoint. In search of a first win of the season, Mumbai decided to give Punjab's Ashwani a big shot, and he made an instant impact with a wicket on the first ball of his IPL debut. He ended up claiming four wickets for three overs as Kolkata Knight Riders were bundled out for 116. Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar (C) celebrates with his captain Hardik Pandya (R) and teammate Suryakumar Yadav.(AFP)

The left-arm pacer was right on the money and got the better of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane when Hardik Pandya introduced him into the attack in the 4th over. He bowled a full-length delivery outside off stump, and Rahane went aerial to break the shackles but found Tilak Varma at deep backward point. Varma almost dropped it but held onto it after a little juggle.

He became the 10th bowler to pick a wicket on the first ball on IPL debut.

Wicket on the first ball on IPL debut for MI

Alzarri Joseph vs SRH, 2019 (David Warner)

Ashwani Kumar vs KKR, 2025 (Ajinkya Rahane)

Best bowling figures for on IPL debut by an Indian

4/24 - Shadab Jakati (CSK) vs DD, 2009

4/24 - Ashwani Kumar (MI) vs KKR, 2025*

4/29 - Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs Deccan Chargers, 2011

Ashwani also grabbed the catch of Quinton de Kock an over before claiming his maiden IPL wicket. The KKR opener looked to play it over long-off but failed to find elevation and ended up getting caught inside a circle.

In his second spell, he ran riot once again and got the big wickets of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey to break KKR's back.

The 23-year-old pacer spent last year in the Punjab Kings camp, but he didn't feature in the playing XI. In the mega auction, Mumbai Indians decided to bid for him and signed him for INR 30 Lakh.

He made his T20 debut for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the 2022 season. Before his IPL debut on Monday, he had mere experience of only four matches in which he claimed two wickets. Meanwhile, he also represented Punjab in both First-Class (two matches) and List A (four matches) cricket.

It was the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament, a T20 tournament in Punjab, where Ashwini grabbed the attention of many. Playing for BLV Blasters he was one of the promising stars and claimed his best figures of 4/36.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first as the five-time champions look for their first win of the tournament.

"We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come in. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks comes back and we have a debutant - Ashwani Kumar," Hardik said at the toss.