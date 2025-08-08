Search Search
Friday, Aug 08, 2025
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's T20 World Cup finalist facing rape allegation in UK, was also part of Asian Games squad

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 08:56 am IST

Once seen as Pakistan’s next big batting hope, Haider Ali’s career has stalled since 2023, and now faces further setback with an alleged rape investigation.

Pakistan batter Haider Ali, a member of the Pakistan Shaheens (A team), is under criminal investigation in the UK, having been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on August 4, 2025, in connection with an alleged rape incident that occurred on July 23 in Manchester. Police confirmed the arrest of the 24-year-old and have since released him on bail pending further inquiries.

Islamabad United's Haider Ali bats during a cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi(AP)
Islamabad United's Haider Ali bats during a cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi(AP)

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has placed Haider Ali under immediate provisional suspension, respecting the legal process and committing to appropriate conduct-based action once the investigation concludes. Throughout this period, the PCB has assured that the player will receive legal support and counsel.

Who is Haider Ali?

Born on October 2, 2000, in Attock, Punjab, Haider Ali is a right-handed middle-order batter known for his aggressive stroke play. Nearly 25 years old, he emerged from humble beginnings, growing up in a village with limited sports infrastructure. To support his family, Haider once sold fruits but remained steadfast in his cricketing ambitions, overcoming socioeconomic challenges through sheer perseverance.

Haider’s cricketing journey accelerated rapidly. He made his T20I debut for Pakistan in September 2020 against England, and entered the ODI setup shortly after, during a series against Zimbabwe in November the same year. In T20Is, he has represented Pakistan in 35 matches, accumulating over 500 runs, with a top score of 68 and three fifties to his name.

He hasn't made a Test appearance for Pakistan but has shown strong form in first-class cricket with a healthy average of over 47, including multiple centuries and a double ton.

At the domestic and franchise levels, Haider has featured for franchises such as Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, and Dubai Capitals (ILT20), Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL) and Fortune Barishal (BPL) among overseas leagues.

Now sidelined amid grave allegations, Haider Ali’s career trajectory hangs in the balance, with the incident marking a troubling episode. Haider has long drifted from the national spotlight, though, having last turned out for Pakistan nearly two years ago during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score.
