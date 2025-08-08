Pakistan batter arrested on rape allegations, PCB suspends him with immediate effect

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was arrested by Greater Manchester Police following a rape allegation, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to suspend him with immediate effect. Pakistan batter Haider Ali

The 24-year-old batter, who was on tour in England with the Pakistan Shaheens, was taken into custody after a report was filed on Monday alleging that a rape had taken place at a premises in Manchester on July 23, 2025.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection with the report.

“A report of a rape was made to police on Monday 4 August 2025. It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, at a premises in Manchester. We have arrested a 24-year-old man. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries,” the police said in a statement. British police typically do not name individuals at this stage of an investigation.

In response, the PCB confirmed that it was aware of the ongoing criminal investigation involving Haider Ali and announced his provisional suspension.

“In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

Ali, who made his international debut in 2020, has played two one-day internationals and 35 T20Is for Pakistan. He was part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad, the country's A team, on a 15-day tour of England that began on July 22.

The PCB added that it reserves the right to take further action under its Code of Conduct once the legal process is complete.