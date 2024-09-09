Who is Himanshu Singh? The Ashwin-like spinner called up by Team India for Bangladesh series after 'impressing' Agarkar

Team India is all set to return to action after a break of more than a month in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The Indian players been on a well-deserved rest since their white-ball series against Sri Lanka last month; a host of the side's stars, however, returned to red-ball action last week in the Duleep Trophy. The BCCI announced India's squad for the first Test on Sunday, with some of the major talking points being the return of Rishabh Pant, and a maiden call-up for pacer Yash Dayal. HImanshu Singh (L) was called up for preparations ahead of the series against Bangladesh(Instagram/Files)

As the series against Bangladesh approaches, preparations are ramping up, and according to the Times of India, the team is scheduled to gather for a camp in Chennai before the first Test.

The BCCI has already begun laying the groundwork for this crucial camp. Among the key decisions is the inclusion of a young Mumbai spinner, Himanshu Singh, who has been called up to assist the Indian squad in their preparations. According to report, the BCCI has asked Himanshu to join the camp on September 12, where he will be tasked with bowling to the Indian batters.

But who is Himanshu Singh, and why has he been chosen for such a critical role?

Ashwin-like action

At just 21 years of age, Himanshu is already making a name for himself in Mumbai's cricketing circles, though he is yet to break into the senior team. Himanshu’s selection is particularly interesting because of his bowling action, which is said to be remarkably similar to that of India's premier off-spinner, R Ashwin. In fact, BCCI's chief Ajit Agarkar was also impressed by the young spinner.

"Ajit Agarkar (India's chief selector) and his co-selectors have been impressed with Himanshu for a while and have been tracking his progress. He is tall (six foot four inches) and has an action similar to that of Ashwin," a source told the newspaper.

Himanshu’s recent performances on the field have only added to his growing reputation. In the Dr. (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, Himanshu delivered a standout performance, taking 7 wickets for 74 runs for Mumbai against Andhra.

Although Himanshu has yet to represent Mumbai at the senior level, his cricketing journey has been steadily progressing. He has played for Mumbai’s U-16 and U-23 teams, showcasing his skills and consistency. Furthermore, Himanshu was part of the BCCI's 'emerging players' camp held in Anantapur and Bengaluru a few years ago.

As the Indian team gears up for the Test series against Bangladesh, Himanshu Singh’s role in the camp will be crucial. Team India has recently struggled significantly against spin bowling – the batters faltered against spinners during the last month's tour of Sri Lanka – and the team management is aiming to work on the weaknesses. The concern is further aggravated with the presence of quality spinners in the Bangladesh squad, who played a key role in inflicting a 2-0 Test clean sweep on Pakistan last month.

The upcoming series against Bangladesh is also vital for India as they look to solidify their top position in the World Test Championship standings.