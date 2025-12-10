Who will be the most expensive player at the IPL 2026 auction? Spinners, all-rounders, international stars in focus

With plenty of money floating around in the pockets of the IPL franchises and not too many slots to be filled in each team, there are going to be some players who will receive a windfall and laugh their way to the bank next week. Most eligible international superstars are already tied up to franchises, but there are some who will be going under the hammer – and enough teams who will want to receive their services for the upcoming series. Cameron Green is expected to be the most expensive purchase in the IPL 2026 auction.(PTI)

More than player quality itself, it is also a matter of which players play roles of the highest requirement. That means all-round stars and top-quality finishers and pace bowlers will always be in demand. So who are the leading candidates for receiving the highest bid in the IPL 2026 auction? Let’s take a look.

Cameron Green

The leading candidate to receive the most money in this auction is undoubtedly Cameron Green. The Australian seam-bowling all-rounder is one of the leading talents in T20 cricket, and after a season missed to injury, returns as probably the best player in the lists. Moreover, he has signed up as a pure batter – meaning he will be in the first set of players, going under the hammer when the purses are at their fullest.

After a 2023 season where he averaged 50.22 and struck ate a rate of over 160, Green is almost certain to be a 20+ crore purchase, with the landing spot set to be either Kolkata Knight Riders during a full revamp, or Chennai Super Kings with the work their middle order needs.

Matheesa Pathirana

A surprise release, Pathirana is likely going to be seen as the leading death-bowling option in the auction, and that’s a need for even the best of teams. Capable of nailing yorkers at will, Pathirana is due to bounce back from a quiet 2025 season. CSK might go back in for their Sri Lankan star, but will also face competition from teams that struggled with death bowling in 2025 – Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants prime amongst them.

Ravi Bishnoi

The most expensive Indian player could very well be Ravi Bishnoi; a quality leg-spinner on the fringes of the Indian team, who will shine if he is given the right environment to blossom in. KKR could be interested in a three-pronged spin attack, CSK need to replace the Jadeja-Ashwin duo and a partner for Noor Ahmad, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are crying out for some spin bowling help. The last two of these will be the leading candidates for Bishnoi’s signature, and he could easily go for 15+ crore.

Venkatesh Iyer

In terms of Indian batters who will catch most of the attention, there are two main names: Prithvi Shaw and Venkatesh Iyer. Shaw returns after a season not in the league, and might have some hesitation that could impede him from getting a truly large paycheck. Iyer, meanwhile, was arguably overpaid for what he could offer – but even in the midst of poor form, there is a player that teams will want in there. He is more or less a pure batter now, his bowling having having decreased over the years, but there are enough teams who could use him to stabilise their middle orders. A return to KKR on the cheap?

Wanindu Hasaranga

Another Sri Lankan player, and another all-rounder. Wanindu Hasaranga’s value will be as a lower-order power hitter who will also give 4 overs of high-quality spin: while teams have been wary of using up an overseas slot for a spinner when it comes to Hasaranga’s playing time, he has come along extremely well as a tonker late in the innings. CSK should be very interested, and as will former teams such as SRH and RR, all requiring spin department support and some lower-order hitting.

Honourable mentions

Some players who will get decent bidding but probably not blow the roof down will include players such as Matt Henry – a leading seamer in international cricket – as well as Pathum Nissanka, who broke through in the Asia Cup and will be an interesting overseas backup for many teams. Gerald Coetzee’s ability to hit lower down the order might also see him as a quasi-all-rounder pick for those who miss out on Cam Green.

From the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the player to keep an eye on could be Ashok Sharma, who leads the wicket-taking charts and is in the auction: late on in the auction, he might have three or four different teams competing for his signature.