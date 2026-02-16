Who will India play in T20 World Cup Super 8? Potential group of death awaits, West Indies fixture booked in Kolkata

India are safely through to the next round of the T20 World Cup 2026 at hom after beating Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo. The men in blue have three wins from three games, enough to seal their progress into the Super 8 stage. India are safely through to the next round of the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

Heading into that stage of the tournament, there has been some confusion regarding the format and the schedule which awaits. The ICC has assigned pre-seeding numbers to the teams in the first group stage, meaning the teams India will play in the coming weeks have been predetermined.

India will wrap up their group stage campaign with a final match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The result won't affect India's fixtures in the Super 8, given the predetermined nature of the schedule.

India have been assigned the designation ‘X1’, and are part of a potential group of death in the Super 8 stage. Their fellow members in Group X, as it were, are set to be Australia, South Africa, and West Indies – the first two being amongst the favourites for the trophy alongside India themselves, while West Indies look like the strongest dark horse candidate in this tournament.

Pre-assigned seeding for T20 World Cup 2026: X1 - India, X2 - Australia, X3 - West Indies, X4 - South Africa

Y1 - England, Y2 - New Zealand, Y3 - Pakistan, Y4 - Sri Lanka

India will kick off their Super 8 campaign by staying in Ahmedabad, where they will play the first match against the team assigned the 'X4' denotion in pre-seedings – likely to be 2024 runners up South Africa, and played on Sunday, 22 February.

South Africa could still mathematically lose their spot to UAE, but it would require the Middle Eastern nation to pull off back-to-back wins against Afghanistan and the Proteas. With three wins in three games, South Africa will believe they are functionally through.

Next up will be a humdinger of a clash agaisnt Australia, or potentially Zimbabwe following the latter’s massive upset last week. If Zimbabwe do manage to beat Australia to the qualification spot, they will take the X2 seed, while Ireland also remain in the hunt. This match will be played on 26 February in Chennai.

The only match India know their opponent for certain at the moment is the only other team to have qualified through to the Super 8. West Indies have booked their spot, and will be India’s final engagement of the Super 8 stage – at the Eden Gardens on 1st March.

India’s Super 8 Schedule: 22 February – India vs South Africa/UAE, Ahmedabad

26 February – India vs Australia/Zimbabwe/Ireland, Chennai

1 March – India vs West Indies, Kolkata