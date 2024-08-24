Jay Shah is likely to become the next ICC Chairman, with 15 out of 16 members supporting him. However, it's unclear who will replace him as BCCI secretary if he joins the ICC. Shah has less than 96 hours to decide, as the deadline to file an official nomination is August 27. The new ICC chairman will be taking charge on December 1. The mandatory three-year cooling-off period to make a comeback to the wealthiest cricket board will start for Shah after the completion of his term in October 2025. Who will replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary if he becomes ICC chairman? Answer unclear but candidates there(PTI)

But what will happen at the BCCI? Here are the candidates who can replace Jay Shah as the new BCCI secretary

Rajiv Shukla: There is a possibility that BCCI will rejig the positions and ask current vice-president Shukla, a Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, to do the job for one year. Shukla wouldn't certainly mind becoming a secretary as BCCI vice-presidents are more like rubber-stamp.

Ashish Shelar: Then there is Maharashtra BJP heavyweight Shelar, who is BCCI treasurer and big name in MCA administration. Shelar however is a consummate politician and BCCI secretaryship is a time consuming job, However, being an influential name, he could be in the mix.

Arun Dhumal: The IPL Chairman has requisite experience to run the board. He has been a treasurer and now heads cash-rich league. Dhumal and Shukla swapping designations could be the easiest way out but often BCCI throws up names that no one could envisages.

There is joint secretary Devajit 'Lon' Saikia, not the most popular name but a vital cog in current BCCI administration, who could also be elevated. Whatever be the permutation and combinations at play, there will be one new candidate in the office-bearers' list if Shah is officially ready to take the plunge.

Other contenders

Younger administrators like Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya, Dilsher Khanna, Vipul Phadke, and Prabhtej Bhatia may also be considered. However, a former BCCI secretary notes that the BCCI's power structure typically favors those who have been in the system, making it unlikely for a completely new face to get the top job. Shah's decision will set off a chain reaction, with his future plans remaining unclear.

A former BCCI secretary stated, "There are no hard and fast rules, but typically, president, secretary, and treasurer are the key posts. Someone new can come in, but it's unlikely. First, we need to know if Jay is ready to join the ICC. He can go anytime, even if not now."