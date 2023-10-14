'Whoever wins that battle will dictate the game': Shastri identifies India's biggest 'challenge' vs Pakistan

The clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup is set to be one of the grandest spectacles in sports history. While on paper, India undoubtedly appears as the overwhelming favorite, this is the kind of contest where statistics and paper evaluations are swiftly tossed aside. It's a game where the ability to perform under immense pressure takes precedence over all the pre-match predictions. India's batting lineup is of course, formidable, but the match's outcome could well hinge on how effectively left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's opening spell unfolds. And while the neighboring teams won't be lacking in intent, they may find themselves short on the arsenal. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023(ANI)

Emotions run high in this marquee clash, and it has a history of creating both heroes and villains. And as the anticipation reaches its zenith for the highly awaited clash, the spotlight will inevitably fall on the key players who could shape the destiny of their respective teams. India's former head coach, Ravi Shastri, knows the enormity of the moment, having been a part of multiple India-Pakistan clashes as both, plauyer and coach. He spoke in detail about the clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, and recognised the pivotal role that Shaheen Afridi could play for Pakistan in this game.

He underlined the significance of the battle between Afridi and India's openers, emphasizing that this contest might define the course of the game.

“I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian openers (is important),” Shastri said.

“It’s a given that that’s going to be the test, that it’s going to be the challenge. Whoever wins that will go a long way towards dictating terms in that game.”

Shastri also believes if India play Shaheen fell and if one of Rohit and Kohli could establish themselves, the Indian side could reach the formidable total of 300, 320, or even 330. "I think at the top, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key. If they both get going and one gets a hundred, I emphasise that 300, 320, 330, that is very much a possibility," Shastri noted.

“Similarly, from Pakistan’s point of view, I think in this game, again it will be at the top. You want their captain to fire. Babar Azam has not had a great run of late, but if he starts firing, getting that 80-100 early doors in the tournament, it’ll make his job as a captain a lot easier.”

It’s not just Afridi who captures Shastri’s attention with the ball, with the 61-year-old naming the bowling partnerships he expects to impress the most as this World Cup continues.

“I think Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, because we know Bumrah is an x-factor, and if he gets it right he’ll be a thrill to watch. And Siraj I think has come of age. He’s one of the most improved bowlers in world cricket, and can do wonderful things with the ball, it comes naturally to him. He can swing it, he can seam it, he’s got a great seam presentation. So I think these two will be great to watch if they’re on song," said the former head coach.

