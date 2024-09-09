Why Agarkar, BCCI speed-dialed Jasprit Bumrah for 1st Test when he was all but set to miss India vs Bangladesh series

Why is no one talking about Jasprit Bumrah and the fact that he has been picked in India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh? After all, it is as big a development as Yash Dayal earning his maiden call-up. On Sunday, the BCCI did not waste any time as it announced India's 16-member squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh just hours after the Duleep Trophy first-round matches concluded, but while the world revolved around Rishabh Pant's comeback in whites for the first time since his car crash two years ago, Bumrah's return slipped under the radar. Are you ready to see Jasprit Bumrah return to action?(Getty)

Why is this a surprise? Because all signs were pointing towards Bumrah skipping the first two Tests of India's fresh home season. With the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later this year and considering Bumrah's history of stress fractures, it was widely believed that he would return for the three Tests against New Zealand, using them to prepare for the five Tests Down Under. In fact, on August 15, a PTI report had quoted a BCCI source as saying the following.

"In the case of Bumrah, he knows his body the best and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 per cent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under. Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests."

What do you think changed in 25-odd days? Were it the wounds of India's ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh's historic 2-0 win over Pakistan? Well, it seems both played a role in Bumrah's return. The BCCI was all set to shake things up India's fast bowling line-up. Ajit Agarkar's panel of selectors were inclined towards assembling a much younger-looking pace attack, likely comprising the left-arm duo of Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed who represented India D and India A respectively. However, neither of them made the cut, and instead, they knuckled down on Akash Deep and Yash Dayal to partner Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah, forming a four-pronged pace attack.

Here's why. The Indian bowling attack lacked bite against Sri Lanka, with Siraj, Arshdeep failing to live up to expectations. As India's bowlers were unable to land the finishing touches despite having Sri Lanka in trouble, the absence of Bumrah was felt dearly. Besides, with no Hardik Pandya, India didn't have a proper fifth-bowling option to fall back on, with head coach Gautam Gambhir forced to turn to the part-time off-spin of Riyan Parag and others. With cricket back on Indian shores, and Chennai's Chepauk Stadium – a venue where Bangladesh spinners will relish bowling on – India cannot afford to face an unpredictable team like Bangladesh without their No. 1 bowler. Mehidy Hasan, the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Tests with 10 wickets, and Shakib-Al-Hasan pose major threat and India cannot risk a collapse at home.

No chances taken

In December 2022, Bangladesh came tantalizingly close to registering their maiden Test win against India, only for Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to guide them home. Iyer isn't part of the squad this time, and with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning to Test cricket after February – both having missed a major chunk of the series against England – their rustiness is to be expected. While the return of Ravichandran Ashwin and the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strengthen India's spin attack, the team is unwilling to gamble on their pacers, and understandably so.

Last week, a picture of Bumrah hitting the nets emerged, hinting at his impending return. He hasn't played any form of competitive cricket since India's T20 World Cup win – skipping the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tours. Naturally, he might be a bit rusty at first. Then again, will he? Afterall, this is Bumrah we are talking about.

Not too long ago, given Bumrah's action and the importance to manage his workload, little birdies in the Indian cricket circuit felt it's better to rest him during home Test series and unleash him overseas. However, that narrative seems to have shifted. Bumrah's presence in the India vs England series earlier this year was massive, as he finished 19 wickets from four Tests, including a best of 6/45. It's imperative that he is as effective in India as he is abroad. Pitch, conditions, ball, teams don't matter to him, and with India set to play 10 extremely crucial Tests in view of the World Test Championship final, Bumrah's inclusion became a no-brainer. His rest might have been extended, had Shami, almost certain for the series, been given a go-ahead to return, but with him still needing time, and India having no experienced pacer barring Siraj, Bumrah answered the call.