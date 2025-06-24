Why are India and England players wearing black armbands on Day 5 of Headingley Test

Players from England and India wore black armbands on Day 5 of the Headingley Test to pay their respects to former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who died on Monday in London. The final day's play began with a one-minute silence and then a moment's applause in his tribute. Dilip Doshi passed away on Monday, aged 77, of a cardiac arrest. India vs England, 1st Test: Players from both sides are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to Dilip Doshi(BCCI- X)

The left-arm spinner Doshi represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs. He played for the national team from 1979 to 1983. In Tests, he scalped 114 wickets while in the ODI format, he returned with 22 scalps.

Dilip Doshi had made his Test debut against Australia in Chennai. The spinner is just one of the nine Indian players to have taken a fifer on their Test debut.

In domestic cricket, Dilip Doshi represented Saurashtra and Bengal. In the county circuit, he played for Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. Overall, he scalped 898 wickets in first-class cricket.

During commentary on Day 5, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed how Dilip Doshi was a big fan of Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones. He also stated that Dilip Doshi was in attendance on the third and fourth days of the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

“It has happened suddenly,” said Shastri while speaking about Dilip Doshi's death.

All you need to know about Dilip Doshi

Dilip Doshi had made his Test debut at the age of 32 in 1979. In his Test career, he claimed six five-wicket hauls.

BCCI President Roger Binny also paid his respects to Dilip Doshi once the news of his death was confirmed.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket,” said Roger Binny in an official release issued by the BCCI.

“His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time,” he added.