Dilip Doshi, former India spinner, dies at 77 after suffering cardiac arrest

Dilip Doshi, the former India left-arm spinner, has died at the age of 77, the BCCI confirmed on Monday. Doshi, who played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs during a four-year-long career between 1979 and 1983, breathed his last in London, where he had been residing for several decades. A cardiac arrest took his life. Doshi is survived by his wife, Kalindi, and son, Nayan. Dilip Doshi breathed his last in London(AFP)

"The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace," the board posted on X.

Doshi picked 114 Test wickets and 22 in ODIs. A late bloomer, Doshi remains one of the few cricketers to take 100 wickets after making his debut at 30. In fact, in his Test debut itself, Doshi registered figures of 6/103, drawing the match against a star-studded Australian team in 1979. In the same series, he grabbed a match-haul of 8/103, spinning India to a famous innings win. Earlier this month, Doshi attended the BCCI awards function and the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

SCA pays tribute

"The SCA is deeply pained and very sad at the passing away of Dilip Doshi, a revered, distinguished, and prominent figure in the world of cricket. He left for his heavenly abode today in London. He has left behind a rich legacy of sportsmanship, commitment, and excellence. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game," the Saurashtra Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Doshi was a true and spirited Saurashtrian and a legendary left-arm leg-spinner in the cricket world. Despite his late India debut, he achieved many remarkable milestones and was a pure match-winner."

Doshi followed in the footsteps of India's famous spin quartet of Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan and Bishan Singh Bedi. A true master of his craft, Doshi picked up 898 First-Class wickets and besides representing Saurashtra and Bengal in the Indian domestic circuit, he even played for Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.

"It is an extremely painful and personal loss for me. Dilip was not only one of the legendary cricketers, but also one of the finest human beings I have ever known. His noble heart, integrity, and priceless dedication to the game made him truly special," Niranjan Shah, the former BCCI secretary said.