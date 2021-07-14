'Why are those very people not seeing the value in me?': Dinesh Chandimal writes to SLC seeking clarity about his future

Former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has written to Sri Lanka Cricket seeking clarity about his future in international cricket with the national team. Chandimal's letter comes in the wake of the latest upheaval in Sri Lanka cricket, with its players and board having a fall-out, the most recent of which is the players' contract.

Chandimal, along with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews were dropped in May in a shake up of Sri Lanka’s ODI team for the series in Bangladesh. The trio was also ignored for Sri Lanka’s recent tour of England.

ESPNCricinfo has reported that in the letter, addressed to head of the technical committee Aravinda de Silva and several others cc'd in the mail, Chandimal requested the board to meet with them and discuss his future regarding playing international cricket for Sri Lanka. Outlining his statistics and performances in all three formats, Chandimal highlighted how at 31, he believes that like the rest of the greats and former cricketers, the batsman's best performances are ahead of him.

Below is the extract from Chandimal’s letter:

"This letter contains facts on my past performance in cricket and performance of other past players. My only intention of stating these facts is to make you understand my position and your organisation's vision of my future.

Based on these statistics, I personally feel I have been grossly vindicated of selection to represent the country I adore in both white ball and test cricket.

Going beyond my player statistics, my compliance towards health and fitness and my ethical standards towards SLC have been of the highest calibre. I have always demonstrated outstanding team player skills. In my career, every decision I have made was always by putting my country and team first sometimes with dire consequences for me personally.

Since my school days my only dream, intention and love has been and will continue to be, to play for my country at a professional level. The ad-hoc nature over my selection over the last couple of years have caused me much stress and has subsequently affected my cricket. As a past cricketer you would understand that selection consistency and selector's trust in players is a must to perform on the field.

"The past greats of Sri Lanka cricket have shown that 2nd half of the career is where greater performances are made. Then why are those very people not seeing the value at this juncture in me?

My conclusion here being that as mentioned before, my age of 31 years is not a factor for performance. My performance statistics and my health statistics indicate I am more than capable of performing at the highest level at the moment.

I sincerely appreciate a response for this letter along with my humble request for a meeting with you along with the current selection committee.

I am certain given the opportunity, I will be able to perform as expected and contribute towards Sri Lanka cricket in a positive manner. I would like to discuss my future with Sri Lanka cricket and as this is my profession, at this juncture it is very important for me to make the correct and most informed decisions for my future."

Chandimal last played all three formats for Sri Lanka in March-April.