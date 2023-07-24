'Why are you here?': IPL star reveals unusual chat with Rahul Dravid after Asian Games 2023 call-up

A relatively younger Indian men's team will travel to Hangzhou in September later this year to take part in the Asian Games, the marquee continental event held every four years. In the cricket event, both, the Indian men's and women's teams will take part and the BCCI announced the squads for the same earlier this month, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the men's team in Hangzhou. While all the first-team stars will be busy in preparations for the ODI World Cup – scheduled for October-November 2023 – the Asian Games provides an opportunity for the younger lot to prove its mettle.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid during practice session(Action Images via Reuters)

While Rinku Singh – the star of the 2023 Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders – received his maiden international call-up for the Games, a lot of other uncapped players were also named in the squad – one of them being wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. The matches will be played in the T20I format, and Jitesh impressed the selectors with his impact performances for the Punjab Kings in both, the 2022 and 2023 seasons of the IPL.

In fact, the wicketkeeper had received his maiden call-up earlier this year when he was named in the squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is against Sri Lanka; however, he didn't get a game due to the presence of Ishan Kishan. It's likely Jitesh will make his international debut at the Asian Games, though, and as he gears up for the event, Jitesh recalled a moment with head coach Rahul Dravid when he first arrived at the Indian dressing room in January 2023.

"What do you think Jitesh, why are you here?" Dravid had asked Jitesh inquisitively, the wicketkeeper-batter told ABP News in an interview.

"I said my strength is my strike rate, I have the ability to score quick runs, and that is why I am here. Rahul sir then told me that yes, you have to do the same thing and you can really think differently since you are about to play for India. Keep on playing your natural cricket and eventually, you will get to learn a lot of things”, the 29-year-old stated.

Alongside Jitesh, Prabhsimran Singh -- his PBKS teammate -- was named as the second wicketkeeper for the side in the Asian Games. Prabhsimran had also been a part of the India A team during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup this month, where the side finished runners-up, losing to Pakistan A in the final on Sunday.

