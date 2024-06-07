Barbados [West Indies], : Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask is confident about their chances of sealing a spot in the Super 8 after they stood victorious over Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup. "Why can't we top the group": Leask confident about Scotland's chances in tough Group B

In a game where momentum swung like a pendulum, Scotland maintained composure, sealed a 5-wicket win and moved to the top of the Group B table with three points.

After the game, Leask admitted that he wasn't surprised to see Scotland at the top of the table and feels they can go all the way through the initial stage despite the likes of England and Australia featuring in the group.

"We've got a hell of a squad. It's no surprise to us [that we top the table]. It might be a surprise to some," he said in the post-match press conference.

In their first game of the tournament, Scotland looked well set to go past their neighbours. The match eventually got washed away due to rain but they managed to put 90/0 on the board in 10 overs.

"England will probably say it was a surprise to them the other day that we're 90 off 10 overs. It doesn't surprise me. This team's got great depth. We've played together for a number of years, a number of us. We've got some new fresh blood so it doesn't really surprise us that we're in this position. We've got two more huge games and why can't we top the group at the end of it then?" he added.

To maintain their charge at the top of the table, Scotland will need to win their upcoming game against Oman. Leask was aware of the threat that Oman carries and fired a warning that they could show their true potential against Scotland.

"Those two games could put us bottom of the table. There's still 80 overs of cricket to play and there's still a lot of other teams to do a lot of other things as well. We've got Oman on Sunday which is a huge fixture for us and then we go again," he said.

"George [Munsey] and Michael [Jones] showed up top that they've got the skill and ability to face the best in the world [against England]. And the rest of us didn't get that opportunity on the day to show how good we are. I'm not going to sit here and say Australia is not going to be a difficult game. I'm not going to sit here and say Oman is not going to be a difficult game. Because I know how tough the associate game is, Oman is yet to fire, it could be against us," he added.

Scotland will face Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday .

