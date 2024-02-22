Why did BCCI announce schedule for only first 15 days of IPL? When to expect remaining fixtures?

The schedule for the first 15 days of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) was unveiled on February 23. This season marks the league's 17th edition; commencing on March 22, the opening match will feature MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings – who are also the defending champions – against Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL trophy(IPL)

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has only revealed the schedule for the opening 21 matches due to non-cricketing reasons.

The year 2024 will see India's General Elections overlapping with the IPL dates. The Election Commission is expected to announce the polling dates nationwide in mid-March. The BCCI plans to await these dates before finalizing the remainder of the IPL schedule.

This is not the first time that the BCCI has taken such a step; in 2019, the General Elections in India were conducted over seven phases, leading the board to announce only the schedule for the initial two weeks.

They deferred the announcement of the remaining schedule until they could assess the potential impact of the elections on organising IPL matches across the country. The entire IPL was eventually played in the country, spanning from March 23 to May 12.

There are presently no intentions to relocate the tournament despite the impending General Elections.

This year's IPL holds significant importance for players aiming to secure spots in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, as their performances in the league will influence selection decisions for the ICC event later this year. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has affirmed that all national selectors will be present at various IPL venues to observe the performances.

Earlier this month, Shah also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team at the T20 World Cup, setting the stage for interesting team dynamics within the Mumbai Indians. The side had appointed Hardik Pandya as its new captain for the season in December last year, replacing Rohit; the all-rounder, at the time, had led the Indian T20I side throughout the year but is away from action since November 2023 due to an injury.

Rohit, meanwhile, made a comeback to the Indian T20I team last month during the T20I series against Afghanistan.