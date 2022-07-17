'Why has he come back now?': Ex-India player questions R Ashwin's absence after T20 World Cup

With Ravichandran Ashwin included in India's T20I squad for the upcoming West Indies series, fans will be eagerly waiting to see the veteran spinner back in the playing XI. Since India's exit from the T20 World Cup last year, Ashwin has played only in two T20Is for India and former cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the selection. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra asked, "Ravichandran Ashwin is back, that's an interesting one. What is the long-term perspective? Why was he not there in the team for the last 8-10 months? Why was he totally sidelined after the World Cup and why has he come back now?"

He also explained, "Actually he did play five matches (including three at the World Cup), he did well but after that, he has not got too many chances. Then you should have played him against Sri Lanka and South Africa as well. You didn't play him in the T20Is in England as well although he was there in England, you could have played him."

Ashwin was also a crucial cog within the Rajasthan Royals (RR) unit, whom he joined during the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 35-year-old took 12 wickets in 17 matches and also registered 191 runs as RR ended as runners-up. Rajasthan ended the league phase in second position with 18 points from 14 matches.

Then in Qualifier 1, the Sanju Samson-led side lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets but managed to book a berth in the final with victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2. In the final, RR lost to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India are scheduled to face West Indies in three ODIs, starting from July 22. The ODIs will be followed by a five-match T20I series, beginning from July 29 onwards.

