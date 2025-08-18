Why Ishan Kishan will miss the Duleep Trophy for the East Zone?

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy, and as a result, Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the East Zone in his absence. Ishan Kishan is still recovering from an injury he sustained during an unfortunate e-bike accident. The 27-year-old was slated to be a replacement for the Oval Test after Rishabh Pant got ruled out due to a foot injury. However, the same injury led to him not getting a call-up, and N Jagadeesan got a chance to spend some time with the Indian squad at the Oval. Here's why Ishan Kishan will miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy for the East Zone.(AFP)

Ishan Kishan was named the East Zone skipper for the Duleep Trophy. However, just days before the tournament's start, Kishan was ruled out, and Easwaran was named the new skipper.

Ishan Kishan still has a few stitches on his hand. He is currently at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. According to news agency PTI, the injury is not that serious; however, he has been advised to rest.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to be fit in time for the series against Australia next month.

"Ishan has a few stitches on his hand after falling off an e-bike, and he is currently recovering at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," a source close to Kishan told PTI.

"It's not serious, but as a precaution, he has been advised to rest. He is expected to be fit for the India A squad for the two four-day fixtures at home against Australia next month," the source added.

As a result of Ishan Kishan's injury, Riyan Parag has been elevated to vice-captaincy. According to news agency PTI, pacer Akash Deep will miss the Duleep Trophy as he has decided to take rest after the gruelling England tour.

Who has replaced Ishan Kishan?

The southpaw has been replaced by Odisha's Aashirwad Swain. Mohammed Shami is also a part of the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins August 28.

East Zone will take on the North Zone, led by Shubman Gill, in their first match of the competition on August 28.

Revised East Zone squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Riyan Parag (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Aasirwad Swain (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohammed Shami.