‘Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair’: Ex-Pakistan captain calls out PCB's ‘injustice’ on World Cup

Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in October-November in India, has witnessed some late drama. As per the latest development, a high-level committee has been set-up to decide on the country's participation in the event. More so there have also been calls for neutral venues for Pakistan's matches in response to BCCI's stance over not sending their team to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup, which will be played before the World Cup. File photo of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam exchanging greetings ahead of India vs Pakistan encounter(AP)

Amidst all this, there have also been calls by ex-cricketers for putting aside the geopolitical tensions and allow Pakistan to take part in the ICC event. Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has echoed those views.

"When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other," Misbah was quoted as saying by PTI at a function in Karachi on Friday.

"It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot. Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India," added the ex-cricketer, who has over 11,000 international runs under his name.

Misbah also advocated that it is time even India should start visiting Pakistan for cricketing events.

The ex-cricketer shared his experience of playing in India and how it motivates the players to do good. He also feels the conditions in India are similar to Pakistan, so they should focus on cricket and winning the World Cup.

"The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions."

“What is happening outside their sphere they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition.”

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter is scheduled to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

