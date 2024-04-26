Why Mitchell Starc is not in KKR's XI against PBKS? Shreyas Iyer reveals reason behind out-of-form pacer's exclusion

Kolkata Knight Riders' fast bowler Mitchell Starc was not a part of the side's XI as it took on the Punjab Kings on Friday. Starc, the most expensive player in the league with a price tag of INR 24.75 crore, hasn't had the desired performances in the season so far. In his first seven matches in the league, the left-arm pacer took six wickets but conceded at an alarming rate of 11.48. Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match (AFP)

In his previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Starc was smashed for three sixes by Karn Sharma in the final over as the side was almost on the verge of a thrilling comeback win in Kolkata. However, Starc eventually removed the batter to secure a one-run win for the Knight Riders.

On Friday, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Starc wasn't part of the XI, but the pacer's poor form wasn't the reason for his exclusion. Iyer revealed that Starc endured a cut on his finger, leading to his removal from the playing side.

“Starcy got a cut on his finger in the last game, Dushmantha Chameera replaces him,” Iyer said during the toss.

Starc made a return to the IPL for the first time since 2015 this year. This year's IPL is key to many Indian and international stars due to the T20 World Cup, which succeeds almost immediately after the season. Starc, one of the regulars for Australia across all formats, would be aiming to make a quick return from injury and dish out impressive performances for the Knight Riders as the second half of the group stage continues.

PBKS win toss

Punjab Kings' stand-in captain, Sam Curran, won the toss at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and opted to bowl. Curran has been leading the side in the past few matches in the absence of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently nursing an injury.

PBKS had one change in their XI with Jonny Bairstow replacing fellow countryman Liam Livingstone.