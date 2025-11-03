Why Pratika Rawal, India’s second highest run scorer in 2025 Women's World Cup, didn’t get winner's medal?

India’s first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title has already thrown up a gallery of iconic images - Harmanpreet Kaur with the trophy, Shafali Verma beaming after her match-winning performance in the final, the team taking a lap of honour with the trophy, and many more. India’s Smriti Mandhana brings teammate Pratika Rawal on a wheelchair to receive medals during the presentation ceremony.(PTI)

But one of the most striking frames is of a 25-year-old in a wheelchair on the sidelines, Tricolor on her shoulder, eyes wet as India completed a 52-run win over South Africa. That is Pratika Rawal, India’s second-highest run-scorer at this World Cup, but a player who doesn’t have a winner’s medal to show for it.

Rawal’s efforts and the rule that left her empty-handed

Rawal was one of the pillars of India’s league-stage campaign. Batting in the top order, she scored 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, finishing as India’s second-highest run-getter and fourth on the overall tournament charts.

For a large part of the group stage, she was the steady presence around whom India’s batting revolved. Her contributions came before the knockouts, in the hard grind of the early games that set up India’s eventual surge to the title.

That run, however, was abruptly halted in India’s final group match against Bangladesh. Rawal picked up an ankle injury in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. The team management then brought in Shafali Verma as an official replacement in the 15-member squad.

Now, under ICC regulations, winners’ medals are awarded only to members of the current 15-player squad. Rawal had started the tournament inside that group, but once she was replaced after the injury, she was no longer eligible when India eventually lifted the trophy.

Shafali, who came in for Rawal, went on to play one of the great World Cup final knocks by an Indian, smashing a fluent 87 to set up India's total of 298/7 against South Africa, and was named the Player of the Match in the final. She received her medal with the rest of the squad instead of Rawal.

It is a harsh technicality that has been seen before too. During the 2003 Men’s ODI World Cup, Jason Gillespie got injured and was replaced by Nathan Bracken. In that case too, Bracken received the medal while Gillespie ended without it.